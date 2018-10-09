Amber Rose will never send her 5-year-old son Sebastian to his room for swearing.

“I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression,” Rose told Us Weekly at her SlutWalk event in Los Angeles. According to the 34-year-old activist, it’s OK for the little boy to drop an F-bomb if he has injured himself. “Kids like to curse,” she explained. “I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.”

While the model is fine with “f—k”, she wishes Sebastian would quit using the N-word, a term he picked up from his rapper dad, Wiz Khalifa. “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say f—k,’” Rose revealed.

Though Sebastian only just started kindergarten, Rose is also ready to talk to him about the birds and the bees. “I’m going to be like Barbra Streisand in the The Fockers, where she’s like, ‘Honey, have you given your wife an orgasm recently?’” quipped the Dancing With the Stars season 23 alum. “That’s how my mom was with me.”

Rose plans to stock the house with condoms when Sebastian is “a certain age” and feels ready for sex.

“I’m going to put them in his drawer next to the bed and be like, ‘I don’t want you have sex right now, but if you do, this is how to protect yourself,’” she told Us. She then joked that Sebastian will know about how babies are made before he stops believing in Santa.

Though Rose would love to give Sebastian a little brother or sister, she admitted “I gotta find the right man first.” The Amber Rose SlutWalk founder was most recently linked with NBA star Monte Morris.)

“I could do it without a guy if I wanted to, but ideally I would like to find a life partner that is like a best friend and just gets me and knows that I’m not easy to deal with,” she told Us. “Love and companionship is great. But other than that, I don’t feel like I need anybody but my son and my family, my health and my happiness.”

Rose and Khalifa, 31, were married from 2013 to 2014 and remain committed to peacefully coparenting their child.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

