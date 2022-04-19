Off the Market! Lizzo Confirms She's in a Relationship After 'SNL' Dating Jokes

Truth hurts! Lizzo confirmed she has a boyfriend after joking about her rumored romances while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The pop star, 33, was asked about her relationship status during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. When host Andy Cohen brought up her recent Valentine’s Day outing with a “mystery man” at Craig’s in West Hollywood — whom she was also spotted with in Beverly Hills in October 2021 — he wondered whether Lizzo was still wooing the unnamed suitor.

“Yeah, whatever,” she said with a laugh. “Yeah.”

Though Cohen, 53, believed it might be “hard” to date in the spotlight, the “Jerome” performer disagreed. “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor,” she said of her fame. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) even revealed that her beau was cheering her on during her hosting debut on the NBC comedy series. “You get the scoop, don’t you?” she teased the Bravo exec. “It feels good [to have people rooting for me].”

The “Good as Hell” artist pulled double duty on the Saturday, April 16, episode of SNL, performing two new songs as well as appearing in sketches. During her opening monologue, Lizzo joked about the wild rumors that fans spread about her love life.

“They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones,” she teased about the speculation that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.”

Lizzo went on to confess that she often has “no idea where” the stories come from. “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans‘ baby. … It could [have started with] the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ Y’all, it’s called manifesting.”

The Studio 8H stage wasn’t the first place Lizzo has professed her love for the 40-year-old Marvel actor. In April 2021, she sent a flirty DM to Evans — and she even revealed his response.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids… for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke,” the Grammy winner captioned a TikTok video at the time, sharing a screenshot of her exchange with the Knives Out star, who told her there’s “no shame in a drunk DM.”

As she recapped the social media mishap, the Michigan native told her followers, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core — because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

Later that month, Tom Hanks‘ son Chet Hanks made his move on the “Juice” singer in an Instagram Story, writing, “[Lizzo] if it don’t work out with Captain America, I’m here, baby.”

