Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot With Lizzo

Lizzo didn’t score a date with Chris Evans, but she did inspire someone else to shoot his shot — Chet Hanks.

Hanks, 30, decided to give Lizzo, 32, a shout-out on Instagram after her DM to Evans, 39, went viral. “[Lizzo] if it don’t work out with Captain America, I’m here, baby,” he wrote Tuesday, April 20.

Of course, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also took time to self-promote. He included “WBS” at the end of his message, referencing his new single “White Boy Summer.” The rapper dropped a music video for the track last week.

Lizzo’s flirty shenanigans started over the weekend. “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke,” the Grammy Award winner captioned the video via TikTok on Saturday, April 17.

In the clip, Lizzo showed a screenshot of a message to the Knives Out star that included three emojis: a puff of wind, an athlete and a basketball. The flutist lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, which said, “I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core,” she says. The track goes on to say he’s “a rare breed, no comparing.”

With 14.7 million TikTok followers, it wasn’t long until Evans heard about the joke. However, he surprised Lizzo by following her back on Instagram and sending a message.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote along with a kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.” Evans seemed to be referencing his nude photo leak in September. The actor accidentally posted a video that included a look at his photo album, which included an explicit image.

Like Evans, Hanks is also an actor. He has had recurring roles on Empire and Shameless. Unlike Evans, he hasn’t gotten an excited response from the “Good as Hell” singer. He also hasn’t received a response from Adele, who he flirted with on Instagram after she posted a bikini photo in September 2020. He later deleted the post, in which he used a fake Jamaican accent.

When Lizzo (who was born Melissa Jefferson) isn’t fielding DMs from all the bachelors in Hollywood, she’s busy promoting body positivity.

“It’s hard because self-love and self-confidence is a personal journey. You’re never gonna believe it until you believe in yourself,” she told exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “But luckily, now we have so many people you can see yourself in. You can go on the internet or look on TV and see people who were really marginalized and underrepresented in the past. That’s the most important thing. You have to see yourself, find yourself somewhere out there. You’ve got to go on that journey — and I believe in you.”

