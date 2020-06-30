Lizzo is really embracing her plant-based diet! The “Good as Hell” songstress, who is a self-described “new vegan,” shared a TikTok video recently that details everything she eats in a day.

The clip, which the 32-year-old titled “What I Eat in a Day: Tales From a Fat Vegan,” began with a disclaimer from the star. “This is not every day, but this is a pretty average one,” she explained. The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times since it was posted on Saturday, June 27.

In the caption for the video, the Michigan native revealed she’s getting used to plant-based eating regimen. “As a new vegan I’m enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant based proteins!” she wrote. “Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated.”

For her first meal of the day, Lizzo blended together a healthy drink. “This is a breakfast smoothie I like to make with coconut water, whatever kale and spinach I have and frozen fruit,” she said as she held a glass with a green beverage in her hand.

After eating a veggie-packed salad for lunch, the “Cuz I Love You” singer treated herself to a savory snack of garlic hummus and Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs. “I used to eat a bunch of hot Cheetos, but that wasn’t good for my acid-reflux,” she explained. “These are a Cheeto-alternative I love that’s vegan and I dip them in hummus. Badda-boom badda-snack!”

In addition to being open about exactly what she eats, Lizzo has also been very candid about her body. Earlier this month, she posted a TikTok showing off her curvy figure while working out in chic athleisure wear and working it in super sexy lingerie and swimsuits.

The Hustlers actress also documented much of her workout routine in that video and noted that she has been hitting the gym consistently for five years. “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she declared at the time. “And you know what type that is? None of your f—ing business.”

Addressing the trolls directly, she continued: “Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f—ing self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also about what happens on the inside.”

Scroll down to see everything Lizzo eats in a day!