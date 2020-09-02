Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot With Adele After Her Bikini Photo

“Hello, it’s me.” Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks begged Adele to give him a call after she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a bikini.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, August 31, to share a video of himself rocking out to the 32-year-old Grammy winner’s 2011 single “Set Fire to the Rain” in his parked car.

“Adele, Adele, Adele!” Chet said in a faux Jamaican accent. “After I see your picture one day, it sweep me. Man, I tell no lie, my girl, hairstyle fit ya. Big up yourself!”

The aspiring rapper then mouthed, “Hit my line” to the camera before holding his iPhone up to his ear.

“PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING,” he captioned the post, adding 12 Jamaican flag emojis.

Chet has come under fire a number of times in recent months for speaking Jamaican Patois, most infamously in January while attending the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where Tom, 64, was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

More recently, Adele faced similar accusations of cultural appropriation after she posted an Instagram photo on Sunday, August 30, of herself wearing Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she captioned the controversial post, referencing the annual U.K. event, which organizers canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many social media users called for the “Someone Like You” singer to be “canceled,” others showered her with compliments over her slimdown. (She has not publicly addressed the backlash.)

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who has not treated Adele, exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “In early January 2020, Adele reported that she lost 100 pounds, but it’s unknown within what timeframe. I believe she has lost an additional 20 to 25 pounds over the past four months.”

Adele dropped the weight after her April 2019 separation from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Angelo.