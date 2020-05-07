Adele Lost ‘Approximately 150 Lbs,’ Medical Expert Estimates

Working on her fitness! Adele appeared to drop an additional 20 to 25 pounds after her initial weight loss, a medical expert tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who works at NewFace NY with Dr. Richard Westreich, but has not treated Adele, tells Us. “In early January 2020, Adele reported that she lost 100 pounds, but it’s unknown within what timeframe. I believe she has lost an additional 20 to 25 pounds over the past four months.”

The “Hello” singer’s transformation made headlines in January after she debuted her slimmed-down figure on vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden. Earlier this month, she looked happier and healthier than ever as she rang in her 32nd birthday in a little black dress.

“Significant weight loss can certainly affect self-confidence and overall mood for many reasons,” Struhl tells Us. “Fitting into that little black dress you’ve always wanted to wear or simply feeling healthier overall can have a great impact on physical and mental health. Excess weight puts additional stress on your body, including your heart and other organs, vasculature, as well as your joints. Many people choose to lose weight to improve joint pain that causes daily discomfort which severely affects quality of life.”

While Adele has yet to open up about her specific diet or workout routine, her former Pilates instructor Camila Goodis previously gave Us insight into her lifestyle change.

“I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately,” Goodis told Us in January. “I tell all my clients, ‘You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you’re not going to see success.’ That’s the real truth.”

Goodis trained Adele not long after she gave birth to son Angelo, now 7, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“She literally just had her kid at the time and so it was mostly feeling the muscles that couldn’t feel anymore and go mildly and gentle,” she explained. “That’s why Pilates is fantastic because you can work extremely hard or you can work super gentle on the body and try to get back the muscles that you lost. So I worked on her lower back, a lot of core movements, a lot of pelvic floor. A lot of bridging so she can feel back what she couldn’t feel anymore.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo