Adele and Harry Styles Spotted Vacationing Together in Anguilla

When two music geniuses collide! Adele and Harry Styles were photographed vacationing together in Anguilla on Friday, January 3.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 31, and Styles, 25, who have been friends for years, were spotted hanging out on the beach with pals including James Corden and stopped to take photos with some lucky fans.

Adele, who dressed for the outing in a polka-dot dress and red scarf, looked noticeably thinner than the last time she was spotted in public. The singer showed off her more slender frame at Drake‘s birthday party in October. Fitness, nutritionist and body expert Ray Abdwell told Us Weekly at the time that she appeared to have “lost around 15 to 20 pounds.”

The Grammy winner flaunted her new body for the first time in June in a photo with Spice Girls Geri Halliwell, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm. The photo came two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Adele had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki. The former couple share a 7-year-old son, Angelo. Adele filed for divorce in September.

A source told Us in July that the British star embarked on her weight loss journey for the sake of Angelo. “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son,” the source said at the time. “She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss.”

The insider also revealed that Adele hired a personal trainer in Los Angeles to help her shed the pounds. “She does 60-minute sessions that include cardio, circuit training and Pilates,” the source continued.“She’s found a routine that’s working for her and is enjoying it more.”

Styles, meanwhile, has been enjoying the success of his record-breaking sophomore album, Fine Line. It’s unclear if the former One Direction member and Adele are collaborating on new music together but Styles has been open about his love for her music in the past.

“I think she leads by example,” Styles said in an interview with Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 2017. “She’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best . . . so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”