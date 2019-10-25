Don’t call it a comeback! Adele showed off her weight loss transformation at Drake’s 33rd birthday party.

The singer, 31, was among the guests who celebrated the rapper at a mobster-themed soiree — complete with gangster-inspired decor and casino games — in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23. Adele wore a long, black, off-the shoulder gown and black heels, finishing the look off with a high ponytail. She pursed her lips and smiled for photos as she appeared to enjoy herself.

“Adele is looking really amazing. You can see from pictures of her six months ago to now, her skin looks brighter and she is looking much more slim,” fitness, nutritionist and body expert Ray Abdwell tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Given her height, I’d say she lost around 15 to 20 pounds.”

Abdwell adds: “In these new pictures, you can see much more definition in her clavicle, the weight loss through her arms and her legs. Her jaw is much more sculpted as well. She has lost fat evenly from all parts of her body.”

Adele debuted her new body in June while posing for a photo with Spice Girls Geri Halliwell, Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm.

The Grammy winner stepped out for a Céline Dion concert in London in July. She dressed in an oversized, black hoodie and black pants at the time, covering up her svelte physique.

Us revealed in July that Adele hired a personal trainer in Los Angeles to help her lose the weight. “She does 60-minute sessions that include cardio, circuit training and Pilates,” an insider said at the time. “She’s found a routine that’s working for her and is enjoying it more.”

The Brit, who exercises “three times a week,” opted to get in shape for her 7-year-old son, Angelo. “She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son,” the source said. “She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss.”

Us confirmed in April that Adele split from husband Simon Konecki. “Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep told Us in a statement at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

The Oscar winner filed for divorce in September.

