Looking great! Adele put her slimmer figure on display as she hung out with a male friend at a Céline Dion concert on Friday, July 5.

The Grammy winner, 31, was spotted holding hands with British TV personality Alan Carr‘s husband, Paul Drayton, in Hyde Park, London. Adele wore a black, oversized hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, large black sunglasses and a brown crossbody bag draped across her shoulder. Her mid-length blonde locks were down in loose waves.

Dion, 51, headlined the British Summer Time festival, and several celebrities, including Margot Robbie and Nicole Richie, came out to show their support. Adele, for her part, smiled and cheered as the Canadian songstress took the stage.

The “Hello” singer revealed her slimmed-down physique in June when she posed with the Spice Girls for a photo. The Sun reported at the time that she lost “more than a stone” — which is equal to 14 lbs. — by participating in reformer Pilates classes. The exercise can lead to a strengthened core, weight loss and long, lean muscles.

Adele’s transformation comes after her split from husband Simon Konecki. “Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly in April. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.” The pair, who wed in December 2016, share 6-year-old son Angelo.

The duo were “disappointed” by their breakup, according to a source. “Their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers,” the insider revealed. “They realized the romantic love was no longer there.”

Songwriter Ryan Tedder told Us in May that Adele is “in a good place.” However, he admitted that the split “was very difficult.”

The Brit professed her new focus on self-love earlier that month. “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote via Instagram on her birthday. “Thirty-one is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

