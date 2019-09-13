



Adele has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki nearly five months after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

Celeb Splits of 2019

The “Hello” singer, 31, filed on Thursday, September 12, after more than seven years together.

The former couple announced their separation in April. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep told Us in a statement at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

A source told Us that “their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers.” The pair also “realized the romantic love was no longer there” and that they were “disappointed” that it “didn’t work out.”

Celebs Who Worked Together After Split

Adele gave her L.A. home to Konecki two months before announcing their split.

Adele and Konecki made their debut as a couple in January 2012. They share son Angelo, 6.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!