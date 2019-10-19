The countdown begins! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed some of their famous pals — including Adele, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie — to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 18, ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

A source told Us Weekly that the star-studded guest list also included Kris Jenner, Benji Madden and Sienna Miller, who were spotted boarding boats at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina for the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island. The wedding ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday, October 19.

The couple first sparked speculation they were getting married when they were seen at New York City’s marriage bureau on September 16.

“Jennifer and Cooke were at the weddings bureau together on the morning of September 16,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had a female friend and a photographer with them the entire time. They sat in the couches to the left and were trying to remain unseen. Their photographer and friend were standing in the front of them. Jennifer had her head rested on Cooke’s shoulder and they were holding hands. The two looked very much in love. I didn’t see them enter the ceremony room, but they did take pictures in the courthouse in front of the area where newly married couple usually do. They were posing for pictures together in front of a big New York backdrop.”

A second source told Us that the couple wanted their “wedding to be simple and sophisticated” and that the nuptials wouldn’t be “an over-the-top celebration.”

Maroney, 35, popped the question to the Hunger Games star, 29, in February — less than a year after they began dating. The couple were introduced by Lawrence’s longtime friend Laura Simpson and they began dating in spring 2018.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, the actress called Maroney “the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life.” She added that accepting the art gallery director’s proposal “was a very, very easy decision.” The pair celebrated their engagement with an intimate party with their close family and friends in New York City on May 12.

