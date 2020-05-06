That birthday glow! Adele shared a stunning new photo after turning 32 on Tuesday, May 5.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” the “Hello” singer wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, alongside a picture of herself looking slimmer than ever in a black minidress with billowing sleeves and black heels. She stood outdoors in front of a massive floral wreath with a laptop off to the side.

“I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she continued, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

In the comments section, countless celebrities and fans pointed out how happy and healthy Adele looked while celebrating her birthday.

“I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen wrote, while YouTuber James Charles commented, “YOU LOOK AMAZING.”

Rita Wilson added, “Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!”

The 15-time Grammy winner also received birthday wishes from her friends Lauren Paul and Jedidiah Jenkins. The director, 33, shared a throwback photo of the trio with Nicole Richie from a night out in Las Vegas, where Adele wore a different black dress with tights and tan suede boots.

“Happy birthday angel babe @adele,” Paul wrote on her Instagram Stories. “You came into my life a few months before I had [daughter] Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother. You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I’m so proud of the human you are.”

Jenkins, meanwhile, called Adele “the most hilarious, loyal, wise, whimsical, beautiful human” in his post. “I love you @adele,” the travel writer added on his Instagram Stories.

The “Someone Like You” singer debuted her new figure in June 2019, two months after announcing her separation from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Angelo.

Adele told a fan in January that she “lost around 100 pounds.”

