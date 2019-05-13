Hi, sisters! James Charles was once known for his creative makeup looks and A-list collaborations, but the YouTube star has recently made headlines for a much more dramatic reason — his feud with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

On Friday, May 10, Westbrook, 37, uploaded a tell-all video titled “BYE SISTER …” and slammed Charles, 19, for inappropriate behavior, manipulation and more. She also asserted that she does not want to be associated with him in the future, even though they were once very close.

“I just don’t think that he does [care for me],” she said in the 43-minute video. “I’m crushed because this person was family to me. This person was someone that I absolutely loved, cared for and would have spent all the time in the world protecting. But he’s just too far gone at this point and the behavior that I don’t even think I can talk about … are so gross, that I don’t think I can protect that.”

Hours later, the New York native posted his own video and apologized to Westbrook and her husband, James. “I hate knowing that I disappointed not only [fans], but, most importantly, two people who have been role models to me,” Charles said. “I’m going to keep trying my best and keep learning and growing.”

The Alone Together actor has since been silent on social media, but that has not stopped other beauty gurus from speaking out publicly about the situation. “He is a danger to society,” Jeffree Star tweeted and deleted on Sunday, May 12. “Everything Tati said is 100% true.”

Gabriel Zamora, on the other hand, defended Charles and claimed that Westbrook did not tell the whole truth. He said in a series of Snapchat videos: “The story doesn’t make sense. … You’re a fraud, Tati Westbrook.”

Charles has lost nearly three million subscribers to his YouTube channel in the wake of the scandal, while Westbrook has gained nearly four million in the same timeframe.

But who was Charles before the drama began? Keep scrolling to find out more about the YouTube personality who locked in a bitter feud with Westbrook.