A big accomplishment! Adele has been showing off her drastic weight loss — from the beach to Drake‘s birthday party — ever since she started shedding the pounds in 2019.

Long before she debuted her slimmed-down figure while vacationing with Harry Styles and James Corden in Anguilla on January 3, she was hitting the gym after giving birth to her son Angelo, now 7. Adele’s former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, who is a personal trainer and life coach, helped the songstress kick-start her fitness journey after the Brazilian native’s clients, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, recommended the pair work together.

“So I did train her and the funny story is, I actually had no idea it was Adele,” Goodis exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She just had her baby. At the time, she was post-natal. She was very gentle in her exercise still. So Pilates was actually perfect for her. And at the end of the session, she left. She was really cool. And so I told Ayda, ‘She looked a little bit like Adele.'”

Goodis notes that she helped Adele lose her post-baby weight, but she isn’t responsible for her current weight loss. At the time, Adele was concerned with strengthening her pelvic floor.

“She literally just had her kid at the time and so it was mostly feeling the muscles that couldn’t feel anymore and go mildly and gentle,” she explains. “That’s why Pilates is fantastic because you can work extremely hard or you can work super gentle on the body and try to get back the muscles that you lost. So I worked on her lower back, a lot of core movements, a lot of pelvic floor. A lot of bridging so she can feel back what she couldn’t feel anymore.”

However, Goodis doesn’t believe that Adele’s recent weight loss was strictly through exercise because she observed that the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress is “not a workout person.”

The “Hello” singer, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, first unveiled a smaller frame when she posed for a photo with the Spice Girls in June. A few months later, Adele arrived at Drake’s 33rd birthday party in October in a cinched black dress. Registered dietitian and physician assistant Heather Struhl told Us on Wednesday, January 8, that she estimates Adele has overall lost approximately 70 pounds.

“Initially, if several pounds of weight loss occur rapidly, this can be a loss of water weight. For Adele, this appears to have been a gradual weight loss over the past several months, which is optimal for health,” she explained. “Excess weight is linked to disease, and weight loss is often recommended by health care professionals as a means of prevention and treatment.”

Goodis, meanwhile, believes that Adele’s new body appears to be “90 percent” attributed to a better diet. “Do I think that she exercised crazy? I don’t,” Goodis tells Us. “I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately. The path to lose weight is not really a lot of exercise. It’s actually your mouth. And I tell all my clients, ‘You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you’re not going to see success.’ That’s the real truth.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo