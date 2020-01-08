Hello, Adele! The English singer enjoyed a tropical getaway in Anguilla with fellow Brits Harry Styles and James Corden beginning on Friday, January 3 — but it wasn’t just her being spotted with her famous male pals that caught fans’ attention.

While in the Caribbean, the 15-time Grammy winner, 31, appeared to be in good spirits, as she was shown smiling from ear to ear while strolling through a sandy beach. She also showed off her slimmer figure, wearing a black polka dot dress that she paired with several necklaces and a bandana wrapped around her neck.

Before her vacation photos surfaced, Adele unveiled her weight loss transformation in a chic black dress that she wore to Drake’s 33rd birthday party in October 2019. Registered dietitian and physician assistant Heather Struhl, who works with celebrity facial plastic surgeon, Dr. A. Joshua Zimm, in NYC, believes Adele could have lost approximately 70 pounds overall.

“Her jawline is more defined, her lower face and neck appear slimmer, and her waistline has narrowed,” Struhl exclusively tells Us Weekly. The dietitian states that the overall estimated loss could be “at least 70 compared to when ‘Hello’ came out,” and adds that it’s generally “safe to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week” and “4 to 8 pounds per month.” Struhl says weight loss that happens faster than normal could indicate an underlying issue.

“Initially, if several pounds of weight loss occur rapidly, this can be a loss of water weight. For Adele, this appears to have been a gradual weight loss over the past several months, which is optimal for health,” she explains. “Excess weight is linked to disease, and weight loss is often recommended by health care professionals as a means of prevention and treatment.”

Struhl doesn’t believe that Adele’s transformation causes “reason to be concerned” because the “Rumor Has It” songstress “appears happy, healthy, and has an active lifestyle.”

“Many celebrities utilize resources, such as registered dietitians, personal trainers and chefs in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Reportedly, Adele is on the sirtfood diet,” she continues. “Although this diet is high in phytonutrients, I do not feel this is sustainable long-term. It is restrictive in terms of allowed foods and the research is controversial. I feel that incorporating additional foods into this diet would better serve long-term maintenance goals and optimize health.”

Adele has been vocal about getting healthy over the years. Speaking to Vogue in March 2016, she opened up about why she decided to adopt a fitness regimen.

“I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight,” she told the magazine at the time. “Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes — which is a really big problem for me!”

With reporting by Marc Lupo