Chris Evans Trends on Twitter After Appearing to Post and Delete a Nude Pic

Captain America star Chris Evans became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday, September 12, after he appeared to post and delete a nude pic.

The Marvel star, 39, took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of himself and a few pals playing a game of Heads Up but at the end of the clip, the video showed the Knives Out star’s camera roll, and on the row above the clip, there was a black-and-white d–k pic, which was presumably a photo of the actor’s junk and not someone else’s. Also on the camera roll was a meme of Evans with the words “Guard That P–sy.”

There were soon more than 200,000 tweets addressing the accidental leak.

“chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific,” one fan suggested. “Chris Evans deciding to save 2020 by leaking his own nudes,” another wrote.

“Chris Evans needs to take lessons from Kim Kardashian on how to trim videos,” another suggested.

Others began posting wholesome pics and videos of the Boston-born star in an effort to clean up everyone’s timelines, while some suggested he was hacked.

“Completely don’t care about Chris Evans being nude, he’s a complete mensch and lovely,” a fan insisted.

“Everyone talking about chris evans leaking his own nudes needs to really not spread that video around,” a fan tweeted. “You’re violating his privacy after he realized and deleted it. yall really need to not spread that around.”

“Chris evans leaked his nudes so I’m waiting for him to tweet a picture of his dog dodger for damage control,” another wrote.

Evans, who split from Jenny Slate in 2018 and previously dated stars including Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, was spotted twice with Lily James in London in July, leading to speculation he and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress were dating. The British star was previously in a longterm relationship with her Pride and Prejudice and Zombies costar Matt Smith.

The Avengers: End Game actor talked to Esquire in 2017 about his history of romancing actresses.

“There’s a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who’s not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around,” Evans explained. “Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won’t see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”

