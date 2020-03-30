Making it work? Lily James was spotted out with Matt Smith after the duo fueled split speculation.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress, 30, took a stroll with The Crown actor, 37, in London on Sunday, March 29. The British stars kept their distance during their time outdoors, seemingly adhering to the advised social distancing rule amid the coronavirus outbreak.

James wore a long, gray jacket and white pants with a red beanie, while Smith had on a black puffer jacket and a black beanie with dark-colored joggers. They both accessorized with black sunglasses.

The pair sparked breakup rumors last year after they had not been seen out together in almost five months. The duo did, however, step out for what the Daily Mail reported was a “very tense” lunch appearance in December 2019.

After the pair’s winter lunch, E! News reported that James left the 2020 British Fashion Awards afterparty with actor Max Ianeselli.

James and Smith were first linked in 2014 after they met while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in England that fall. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2015, when Smith supported James at the Milan premiere for her film Cinderella.

Speaking to Marie Claire U.K. for its July 2018 issue, the Downton Abbey alum opened up about taking a major step in their relationship by buying a home together. “We want to get somewhere,” the Baby Driver actress said at the time. “That’s going like, ‘Can we go furniture shopping?’ We bought a rug … and I love getting flowers and making things look nice.”

James also shared her desire to take time off from her busy acting career to focus on other things that she values, including her romance with Smith. “I’d like a few months where I go traveling and just switch off. When you’re an actor, it’s like, ‘You’ve got to keep the momentum up.’ And I’m like, ‘No,’” she shared.

“You have to trust that things won’t go away if you stop for a bit. I haven’t really stopped, and I don’t think that’s a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that’s not the lifestyle I want,” she continued. “That’s not only with regards to my relationship with Matt but with my friends and family. There’s so much you miss. That’s why I know I can’t keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.”

Scroll down to see photos of James and Smith out in London on Sunday!