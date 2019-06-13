Nowadays, Chris Evans is an action-movie staple with roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. In 2001, however, he was just getting his bearings as a humble young actor in nothing but whipped cream and an, erm, interestingly placed piece of fruit for Not Another Teen Movie.

The Boston native opened up about his NSFW role to Elle in April 2017. “It’s so funny; I woke up this morning, and Not Another Teen Movie was on TV. I don’t know if you ever saw it, but I had to put a banana in my butt,” he recalled.

As the actor explained, he didn’t question the role because he was simply paying his dues. “At the time, you’re just so happy to be on a job,” he said at the time. “I just looked at it and said, ‘Who cares? I’m earning my stripes.’”

Nowadays, he’s a little more choosy with his projects. In recent years, Evans sparked panic by insinuating he might quit acting all together to work behind the camera.

“I’ve known for a while I wanted to direct. But [time] never really opens up. There’s another movie to do, there’s another acting job. It just got to a point where I was like, you know — I have to do this,” the Captain America star told Variety in 2014.

He continued, “If I’m acting at all, it’s going to be under Marvel contract, or I’m going to be directing. I can’t see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I’m contractually obligated to do.”

Evans, who made his directorial debut that same year with Before We Go, later clarified his comments on Good Morning America. “I said that I directed last year and I really responded to it,” he explained. “I really enjoyed it, and I’d love to focus a little more on that.”

Phew!

