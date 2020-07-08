Heating up? Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted together for the second time in four days, fueling speculation that they are dating.

The Captain America star, 39, and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress, 31, lounged on the grass at a park in London on Wednesday, July 8, in photos published by the Daily Mail. They were all smiles while chatting up a storm, eating ice cream cones and eventually going for a walk together.

Evans kept it casual in a raglan shirt and dark jeans, accessorizing with a Boston Red Sox cap, round sunglasses and a New England Patriots bandana that covered his face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. James, meanwhile, looked comfortable in a loose-fitting cardigan, black jeans and a light-blue bandana.

The rumored couple were previously seen together in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, when they shared a cab home from a private club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

The Cinderella star, who was born and raised in England, was last linked to her Pride and Prejudice and Zombies costar Matt Smith. They started dating in 2014 and sparked breakup rumors in December 2019 after being spotted having a tense lunch. However, the reported exes briefly reunited in March while going for a walk in London.

Evans, for his part, most famously dated his Gifted costar Jenny Slate on and off from 2016 to 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that while the Avengers star tends to “be more private with his love life,” he had been “dating different women” and was “not exclusive with anyone” at the time.

Evans does, however, have a history of romancing actresses. (Prior to Slate, he dated stars including Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly.)

“There’s a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who’s not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around,” he explained to Esquire in 2017. “Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won’t see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”