Chris Evans is a single man for the time being, but he isn’t abstaining from dating altogether.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 38, has been “dating different women and is having fun,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. Evans is “not exclusive with anyone” and is aiming to “be more private with his love life” following his public relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” the insider says. “[He] is happy for her.”

In July 2016, Us confirmed that Evans was dating Slate, 37, following her split from her husband, Dean Fleischer-Camp. The Saturday Night Live alum tied the knot with Fleischer-Camp in 2012. After four years of marriage, Us broke the news of their separation in May 2016.

Evans and Slate, who starred in Gifted together, called it quits in February 2017 after less than a year together, Us exclusively revealed. The acting pair’s split “was completely amicable and a mutual decision,” an insider told Us at the time. The former costars’ “conflicting schedules” contributed to their breakup, but they chose to “remain very close friends.”

A month after their split, Slate praised her former beau in a Vulture interview. The Landline actress regarded Evans as “truly one of the kindest people” she’s ever met.

“He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward,” Slate said at the time. “He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Evans and Slate appeared to have reconciled their romance months after their split, as they were spotted out together that October. However, they ended their relationship a second time in 2018.

In a New York Times profile on Evans published in March 2018, the publication noted that the Knives Out star’s “on-again, off-again relationship” with the Obvious Child actress “recently ended.” Slate is engaged to gallery curator and writer Ben Shattuck, who popped the question in September 2019. A source told Us that she is “happy” in her relationship.

Early last year, Evans opened up about what he is and isn’t interested in from his romantic partners. “I’m the one who fears being enveloped,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019. “I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know?”

The Before We Go actor added, “If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”