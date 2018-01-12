It’s safe to assume Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t approve of what went down when The Crown’s Matt Smith attended James Corden’s 2012 nuptials.

During Smith’s Thursday, January 11, appearance on the Late Late Show, Corden revealed that British actor was “the star” of his wedding to Julia Carey more than five years ago.

“Do you remember anything about that day?” Corden, 39, asked Smith.

“I got a scar on my chin where I fell up the stairs,” replied the 35-year-old Dr. Who alum. “I fell in a fireplace — twice! It wasn’t alight, thank God. I danced with Kylie Minogue, which was glorious. And then your dad put me in a car. At the end, he was like, ‘Matt . . . Come on, son. It’s time. It’s time.’ He put me in the car.” But Smith bolted before the driver could pull away: “I closed the door, and I got around the side and ran back inside!”

“What a wedding!” Smith told a laughing Corden.

“A good wedding!” exclaimed Corden. “It was a good wedding!”

Corden and Carey exchanged vows at a star studded bash in Somerset, England, where they were serenaded by Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

Smith has been dating former Downton Abbey actress Lily James since 2014, and the couple could soon be planning their own wedding. As James, 28, revealed on Good Day L.A. in June: “It’s not secret, we’re very happy.”

