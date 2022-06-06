It’s about damn time! Lizzo and Myke Wright may keep certain details about their relationship private — but the singer has offered sweet glimpses at their connection.

“Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC,” Lizzo captioned a compilation of photos via Instagram from her red carpet debut with Wright in June 2022. The social media post included snaps of the couple smiling at a “For Your Consideration” event in Los Angeles.

Long before the “Cuz I Love You” singer’s official debut with her boyfriend, Lizzo was candid about how a heartbreak changed her perspective on her future. “It’s different now,” the rapper, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, shared during an interview with The Sunday Times in March 2020. “Like, my relationship with my family, I’m working on that. I open myself up to friendships. I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, because my albums are my babies.¿

At the time, the Grammy winner recalled being certain she would have “no children” and “only two friends” before the split. “As f–ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. The pain is human experience,” she explained while discussing her romantic history.

One year later, the Michigan native sparked dating rumors after she was spotted packing on the PDA with Wright. The duo continued to enjoy outings and were photographed grabbing dinner together throughout the year.

Lizzo later joked about the fan speculation when it comes to her love life during a monologue on Saturday Night Live. “They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones,” the “Juice” singer quipped in April 2022, referring to assumptions that she was “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.”

The Hustlers actress added: “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans‘ baby. … It could [have started with] the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ Y’all, it’s called manifesting.”

That same month, Lizzo revealed that there was someone special in her life. “If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame is] not even a factor,” she shared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, confirming her relationship status to host Andy Cohen. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

The “Good As Hell” singer also hinted that her boyfriend showed his support during her SNL hosting gig. “You get the scoop, don’t you?” she replied after being asked if her boyfriend was backstage at the taping.

Two months later, Lizzo and Wright made their relationship Instagram official.

Scroll down to relive Lizzo’s low-key romance with Wright: