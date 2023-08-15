Fans are questioning the status of Lizzo‘s relationship with Myke Wright amid her sexual harassment scandal.

Eagle-eyed followers alleged that Lizzo, 35, and Wright, 34, no longer follow each other on Instagram. The pair have also seemingly deleted their individual photos together on the platform, with Us Weekly able to confirm that Lizzo has removed at least one snap with Wright from earlier this summer

A spokesperson for Lizzo, however, told the Daily Mail that there was “no truth” to the breakup speculation.

The social media activity comes after Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment, religious harassment, disability discrimination, creating a hostile work environment and more in a lawsuit filed by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez earlier this month.

Us confirmed on August 1 that Lizzo, her Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley were named in the filing. Several dancers claimed in the lawsuit paperwork that they were forced to participate in a nude photo shoot while participating in Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The paperwork went on to allege that Rizzo’s employees were not being paid for time off on tour.

Lizzo addressed the allegations in a statement two days later, saying, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She added: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Wright, for his part, has not publicly reacted to the allegations against Lizzo. The duo have been linked since 2021.

The singer previously gushed about how supportive Wright was of her career, sharing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April 2022, “If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame is] not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo went on to say that being friends first helped create a sustainable connection with Wright.

“I have the most genuine people around me. They don’t give a s–t about Lizzo with the chain on. They care about Melissa, and everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important,” she explained on The Breakfast Club three months later. “Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Before Lizzo’s legal woes, the twosome documented their night out at the Gov Ball in New York City. Lizzo shared multiple photos of her and her man cuddled up at the event in June.