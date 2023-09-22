Lizzo has been named in a new harassment and discrimination lawsuit by her former wardrobe stylist, Asha Daniels.

“So, [today] we filed a lawsuit on behalf of a fourth Lizzo victim and her name is Asha,” attorney Neama Rahmani, whose West Coast Trial Lawyers firm is representing the plaintiffs, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 21. “She’s a Black woman, who raises a lot of the same allegations regarding sexual harassment and racial discrimination that the previous three clients did. She was a wardrobe designer who was on tour with Lizzo and does corroborate what a lot of the other victims have said.”

According to Rahmani, Daniels was allegedly told “not to directly talk to” the 35-year-old singer because Lizzo is “very jealous of other women,” especially when her boyfriend, Myke Wright, is around. (Lizzo and Wright sparked split speculation last month, but have not confirmed if they have officially parted ways.)

“So after experiencing racism and sexual harassment, Asha complained to Lizzo’s tour manager, Carlina, [to correct] the racism and the harassment [and] was fired,” Rahmani claimed. “So this is just one of many victims who have come forward. We’ve interviewed approximately 2 dozen and I expect there to be more plaintiffs in the future, as well.”

Lizzo has not publicly addressed Daniels’ new claims, but the stylist’s attorneys are not planning on backing down.

“We are going to go through the litigation process because Lizzo has not accepted any responsibility. She’s denied all these allegations,” Rahmani told Us. “Her lawyers have come out and attacked our clients, calling them liars. This isn’t a situation where a celebrity makes a mistake [and] they come out and they apologize and they try to make things right. This is a celebrity [who] has denied any of this despite all these victims who have come forward and who will continue to come forward. And I can tell you that Lizzo’s denial and her victim-shaming have really empowered these victims. People [who] maybe were hesitant to say anything, when they see Lizzo’s response, they say, ‘You know what, this is not fair, this is not just.’ And I expect there to be more plaintiffs soon.”

Us confirmed in August that three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit, accusing the Grammy winner of fostering a hostile work environment and promoting religious harassment, disability discrimination and sexual harassment. The trio are represented by West Coast Trial Lawyers.

Lizzo has categorically denied all of the allegations that the former dancers detailed in their lawsuit. “These last few days have gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on August 3, calling the allegations “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

She continued at the time: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi