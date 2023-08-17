Lizzo’s current dancers are standing by her side amid harassment allegations against the singer.

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” the dancers shared in a statement via the group’s Instagram page on Thursday, August 17. “We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The post continued: “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

Alongside the lengthy message, the upload also included a video of highlights from various concerts during the international tour.

“We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and the beauty industry can bring … So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS team goes beyond the surface!” they wrote. “Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiology help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that several of Lizzo’s former dancers sued the Grammy winner, 35, her tour company and dance captain and claimed they experienced a hostile work environment, religious harassment, disability discrimination, sexual harassment and more while working with the artist. In the suit, the dancers alleged several instances of being uncomfortable performing certain tasks, including participating in a nude photo shoot for Lizzo’s reality show.

A few days after the news broke, Lizzo spoke out against the allegations and vehemently denied the claims.

“These last few days have gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she said in a lengthy statement in August calling the allegations against her “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

She continued: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”