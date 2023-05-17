There’s something different about Beyoncé! The hitmaker kicked off her Renaissance World Tour with a significantly blonder ‘do.

As the 41-year-old songstress belted out 37 of her best tracks at the Stockholm Friends Arena on May 10, Beyoncé’s vibrant locks commanded attention. Her colorist, Rita Hazan, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about creating the hue, which she named “sun-washed.”

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé for over 10 years,” Hazan said. “I’ve seen her hair under lights, on stage and in videos … So, I just thought that for this album and this tour she needed something different. Something a little edgy, but still glamorous at the same time. Her hair deserved a renaissance of its own.”

Hazan continued: “I wanted to change her [look] up a little bit and make her look like she was hanging out at the beach. I wanted it to look as though the sun washed her hair into this gorgeous, buttery tone.”

While most of Beyoncé’s mane was bleached, the beauty guru left darker strands throughout to maintain “depth.” The dying process took “a couple of hours” and was done to the Grammy winner’s natural hair.

For many, going blonde can be daunting due to the color being more prone to damage, including breakage and thinning. Hazan explained, however, that the key to maintaining hair health is using “good products.”

“On Beyoncé, I used my Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss in Sun-Kissed and the Ultimate True Color Shine Hair Gloss in Breaking Brass, which are going to give her a high shine throughout the whole tour,” the hair expert told Us. (Both products are available at Walmart and ritahazan.com for under $20 and are designed to “tone down unwanted gold and oranges tones.”)

Hazan shared that she then followed up with her namesake label’s Weekly Remedy Treatment, which retails for $42. “For non-natural blondes, the weekly treatment is good to use every day — especially when you’re putting pressure on your hair like Beyoncé is while touring.”

The product, which is packed with plum oil, moringa seed oil, jojoba oil and olive oil, is “very hydrating,” according to Hazan, and works to “reduce frizz for up to 24 hours.”

“Hair health is so important to me, so constantly caring for color-treated hair is crucial. With the glosses and treatment, that will keep Beyoncé in good shape and I would say in about two to three months, we’ll do the dye process again.”

Hazan also gave Us advice on how to go about copying Beyoncé’s ‘do and dished on what hair trends will take over the summer.

“Don’t try this at home,” she warned. “Go to a professional and make sure that they are experts when it comes to making dark hair blonde. Make sure to have reference pictures and customize a look to suit your own texture, length and style.”

Hazan added: “Outside of blonde, I’m really loving beautiful chocolate brown tones — like a very rich espresso.”