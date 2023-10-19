Beyoncé’s hair evolution is undeniably flawless.

The singer emerged herself into the spotlight when she became the lead singer in Destiny’s Child. At the time, she rocked multiple styles including box braids, voluminous curls, bangs, chunky highlights and more.

Through the years, Beyoncé has mostly opted for blonde locks but occasionally dons her natural brunette strands.

While she sported a warm blonde shade during her Renaissance tour, she switched yp her look at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie premiere in October 2023. Calling her new shade a “toned-down” hue that’s “perfect for fall,” her colorist, Rita Hazan, exclusively told Us Weekly that the singer “lets me do whatever I want, and for me, that’s the most fun part.” Hazzan continued: “I like to switch it up every time I do her hair … Sometimes I add more blonde — or it’s about the placement and it depends on what she’s got going on.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Beyoncé’s legendary hair through the years.