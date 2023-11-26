Destiny has aligned and reunited Beyoncé with her former bandmates at the red carpet premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé, 42, debuted her Renaissance World Tour documentary on Saturday, November 25, in Beverly Hills, where she stole the show in a custom silver Versace gown.

The record-breaking Grammy winner invited a star-studded group of guests from Gabrielle Union to Tyler Perry to celebrate the film. She also bestowed special invites to her former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

Long before her solo career, Beyoncé was a founding member of the ‘90s girl group alongside LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin, who left the band in 2000. Luckett and Roberson, both 42, eventually exited the group in 2001 before Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined the fold. Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in 2006.

Nearly 17 years after Destiny’s Child broke up, Rowland, 42, Williams, 44, Luckett and Roberson all hit up the Saturday silver carpet premiere and slayed in couture. (Franklin, for her part, was absent.)

Scroll below to see photos of the Destiny’s Child alums at the Renaissance premiere: