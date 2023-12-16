2023 was filled with wild celebrity moments and the memes that followed suit did not disappoint.

Pedro Pascal went viral on more than one occasion this year, cementing himself as the king of memes. A scene from Pascal and Nicolas Cage’s 2022 film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, got a second wind in March when one of their scenes became a popular TikTok template.

In the clip, Cage looks unhappy as he sits shotgun while he and Pascal drive along the coastline as the song “Make Your Own Kind of Music” plays. As the tune progresses, Cage glares at Pascal, who can’t help but smile wide and gaze adoringly at his pal. One user took the scene to describe how a sleepover with their friends typically turns out.

“My friend looking at me after I agreed to stay up late with them,” read the caption over Cage’s head before transitioning to Pascal. “Me passing out at 9 p.m. like the granny I am.”

Pascal got the meme treatment — when a pop culture moment rapidly spreads online — a second time that same month after a clip of him eating a sandwich went viral again on TikTok.

While Pascal’s meme game dominated earlier in the year, the Barbie movie took the reins in the back half. From introducing all the different Barbies and their occupations to Ken just being his best self, the internet exploded as users embraced Barbie mania.

Keep scrolling to relive and laugh at the biggest celebrity memes in 2023: