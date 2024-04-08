Beyoncé has added another milestone to her iconic career as she became the first Black woman ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Her latest release, Cowboy Carter, also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 407,000 album units during the first week of April. The 32-time Grammy winner now has the fourth-most No. 1 hits among women, following Taylor Swift (13), Barbra Streisand (11) and Madonna (nine).

Beyoncé, 42, achieved the best-selling week of 2024 and her biggest debut since her Lemonade album sold 653,000 units in May 2016.

Beyoncé introduced Cowboy Carter in February with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which became the first song by a Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Cowboy Carter boasts an eclectic lineup of guest artists, including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Paul McCartney, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Linda Martell, Reyna Roberts, Jon Batiste, Ryan Beatty, Gary Clark Jr., The-Dream, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens, Pharrell Williams, Robert Randolph, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, Sara Watkins and Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi.

The big winner at the CMT Awards on Sunday, April 7, Jelly Roll, who won three honors for “Need a Favor,” said on the red carpet that he is very impressed with Cowboy Carter.

“I love that she did her whole thing across the whole album. I love that she tried ‘Jolene.’ I thought that was bold,” he told E! News. “She’s the queen. Anybody saying anything different is a hater.”

The success of Cowboy Carter comes after Beyoncé’s foray into country music was met with resistance from some country music fans and country music radio stations who ignored fan requests to play the songs on air.

Her controversial new music was recognized at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles when she received the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder, who played harmonica on Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene.”

“I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place,” Wonder, 73, said while presenting the award.

In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé said, “Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible.”

“Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength,” she continued. “Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

Beyoncé also hit back at the criticism she received by telling the audience, “To all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”

She accepted her award for those who have “dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts,” mentioning Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Martell, Prince, André 3000, Tina Turner and Michael Jackson.

“[They] defied any label placed upon them, thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow,” she said.

Beyonce also thanked her husband, Jay-Z, describing him as “my rock, my best friend, I love you” and her “three beautiful children who continue to be my inspiration, my biggest blessing.” The couple share daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6.