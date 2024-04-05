5 Reasons Why Beyonce Is Us Weekly’s Woman Crush

From being a show-stopping performer to raising three kids, Beyoncé is simply “Irreplaceable” — and has been crowned Us Weekly’s newest woman crush.

Beyoncé, who got her start in the ‘90s girl group Destiny’s Child, has been dominating the charts for nearly four decades. She’s performed at the Super Bowl not once, but twice, headlining in 2013 and alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars in 2016. She also broke the record for the most-awarded artist in Grammy Awards history in February 2023 when she took home her 32nd trophy.

“I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings.”

In 2024, Beyoncé transitioned to country music when she released the second installment of Renaissance, titled Cowboy Carter. Even before the album dropped, Beyoncé made history when she became the first Black woman to top the country chart with her single “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Aside from her successful professional endeavors, she’s also a dedicated mom of three. Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi with husband Jay-Z, whom she wed in 2008.

Scroll down for five reasons why Beyoncé is Us’ woman crush:

1. She’s a Role Model for Body Positivity

Beyoncé has been candid about spreading self-love. “I want to show that you can have fun and have purpose, be respectful and speak your mind,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “You can be both elegant and a provocateur. You can be curvy and still be a fashion icon. I wish this freedom for every person.”

2. She’s Writing Her Own Path

Beyoncé made headlines at Super Bowl LVIII when she dropped two songs and announced the release of her new country album. Cowboy Carter hit airwaves the next month.

After she became the first Black woman with a No. 1 country single, Beyoncé said she felt “honored” and gave thanks to her fans. “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2024. “My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

3. She’s a Dedicated Mom

Beyoncé has frequently gushed about motherhood. “I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” she told British Vogue in October 2020. “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

4. She’s Passionate About Other Projects

Beyoncé launched her haircare line, Cécred, in February 2024. Ahead of its release, she opened up about her struggle with psoriasis while reflecting on her hair journey.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” she Essence at the time. “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me.”

5. She Gives Back

Beyoncé established her foundation, BeyGOOD, in 2013. In February 2024, the singer partnered with her Cécred haircare brand to support aspiring stylists and small businesses within the beauty industry.

The BeyGOOD x Cécred Fund awards $500,000 annually to support cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Clementon, New Jersey.