Newlyweds Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got candid with Us Weekly on what life is like as a married couple – and when they might be ready to start their family.

“So, people kept telling us, ‘Guys, you’re gonna lose the honeymoon phase, it’s gonna go away,’ and we keep talking about it. We’re like, ‘I feel like we’re still vibing,’” Godwin, 29, exclusively told Us at the Gronk Beach event in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. “I don’t feel like we lost the honeymoon phase, which is great.”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot in August 2023, and Barbour has gotten “real comfortable” with Godwin, she added — maybe almost too comfortable.

“He will let one rip cause he knows I’m stuck with him now and that has been new,” she joked.

As their marital intimacy grows, Godwin has also developed “a lot of baby fever and dog fever,” Barbour added

“I need something, because I’m treating him almost like my dog or my child sometimes,” Godwin explained, adding that she needs “a cat, dog or fish.” However, they’re not quite ready to have human babies just yet. “I mean, we think about it and we talk about it a lot but I think we’re taking a minute, enjoying marriage. Since our relationship was relatively quick and stuff like that, we’re still pretty young, we’re taking it easy.”

Barbour also noted that the pair are “so focused on [their] careers” now. (Godwin has become an influencer and model while Barbour is the cofounder of a fitness company.)

“I think we need a few more years to commit to [our] career[s] and then it’s time,” Godwin shared.

Godwin and Barbour met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in the finale, which aired in September 2019. Although they had a quick romance, they both knew they were The One for each other.

“We were just very similar,” Barbour gushed to Us. “I feel like when you’re dating someone, you’re never like your true self the first like six months or whatever it is. But with us, I feel like instantly, we could laugh, make stupid jokes. We say we can just be idiots.”

Godwin echoed her husband’s statement, adding that things were “very natural” and her best friends immediately clicked with him.

“I just don’t want to spend time away from him, so that’s gotta be a good sign,” she noted.

The BiP alums tied the knot in August 2023 after a four-year engagement. Harbour and Godwin wed in Paris surrounded by several other reality stars including Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson, Katie Morton, Demi Burnett, Tyler Cameron and Chris Randone.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn