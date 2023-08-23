Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour tied the knot on Wednesday, August 23.

“Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!” Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, confirming the nuptials.

Oppenheim, 46, posted a clip of the newlyweds sharing a kiss after officially saying “I do.” Godwin, 28, held up a glass of champagne in the video as Barbour, 29, gave her a dip for the crowd.

Long before their nuptials, the pair met on season 6 of BiP, which premiered in August 2019. Although Godwin initially showed interest in Blake Horstmann, her connection with Barbour was ultimately stronger and the twosome got engaged during the show’s season finale.

Following their time on the ABC series, the couple had a long distance relationship while Godwin was located in Los Angeles and the tech entrepreneur was residing in San Diego. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo found themselves unexpectedly quarantined together in March 2020.

“Luckily, we’re both easygoing so being trapped in sweats all day with my BFF isn’t a bad day,” Godwin exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020. Barbour, for his part, added, “It makes us want to live together and puppy fever is through the roof.”

In November 2020, the pair moved into a home together in San Diego. “Forever roomie,” Godwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Moved into our new zip code today, more decor content coming soooon 🙂 Thanks for all the positive vibes.”

Throughout the years, the twosome have not been shy about sharing their love of each other on social media.

“To the guy who wins me over every year,” Godwin wrote via Instagram in June 2022 alongside a photo of the couple. “Happy birthday @dylanbarbour.” Barbour, meanwhile, posted his own sweet message for Godwin’s birthday in February 2022.

“You’re the most loving, caring and selfless woman I’ve ever met,” he gushed. “You focus your energy on anyone and everyone you come across, and you know how to light up a room with your wit and humor. From launching your website and app (and it literally being on top trending charts) to walking in NYFW, it’s been a privilege to watch you accomplish your goals, and I know you’re just getting started. I love you and happy birthday. Like this photo if we should have 5 kids, comment for 6.”

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Godwin when she appeared as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She was one of two remaining finalists until Underwood, 31, decided to call off the show to pursue Cassie Randolph. After her time on the show, she decided to go on season six of BiP.

Barbour, for his part, was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette that same year. He returned for the sixth season of BiP.