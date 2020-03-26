Making the most of a bad situation! Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have used their time quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic to learn more about one another.

“I’ve learned that Dylan has zero fear when it comes to expiration dates on food,” the social media influencer, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, March 26. “Pretty sure we used two-year-old mustard the other day. Honestly, not too bad!”

Meanwhile, Barbour discovered his fiancée’s love for a particular food. “I didn’t know Han liked banana pancakes till I made them the other morning,” the 25-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed. “Now, they’re on my regular breakfast menu.”

During the isolation period, Godwin and Barbour have entertained themselves by binge-watching Netflix’s new series, Tiger King, and putting their kitchen skills to good use. The San Diego native said they’ve “been cooking a lot and trying new recipes,” and he joked that they’re on their way to “gaining the ‘quaran-fifteen.’”

Though the engaged couple both admitted that they have their “annoying” moments, Godwin and Barbour noted that spending more time together has allowed them to become closer. “Luckily, we’re both easygoing so being trapped together in sweats all day with my BFF isn’t a bad day,” Godwin shared, to which Barbour added, “It makes us want to live together and puppy fever is through the roof.”

Godwin and Barbour are a Bachelor in Paradise success story. The couple met during season 6 of the summer spinoff, which aired in 2019. Though they had some bumps along the way, they concluded the season as an engaged pair.

Speaking to Us about their romance on Thursday, the duo revealed whether they’re using their time in quarantine to prepare for marriage.

“It’s rare in our hectic lives to have so much of time together, so it’s nice to focus on each other right now,” Godwin admitted, while Barbour added, “This time has shown me that we’re excited to take the next step, and that we need a puppy!”

Godwin doesn’t think that their increased time together will lead them to contribute to the coronavirus baby boom, but Barbour jokingly said “yes” to the possibility.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.