In it for the long haul! Chris Lane opened up about how quarantining with wife Lauren Bushnell has strengthened their bond.

“I think going through a challenging time can bring people closer together or drive people apart,” the “Big, Big Plans” crooner, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 23. “I think for us, we’ve realized just how lucky we are to have each other during a time of uncertainty and it has definitely brought us even closer!”

Lane revealed that the pair have found an assortment of ways to keep each other “entertained” during their time at home. “[We’ve been] taking our dog Cooper on really long walks and [having] Bible studies every day. We’ve created a makeshift gym in our garage so we can still get a workout in,” he explained. “FaceTiming with friends and family, watching movies — I made Lauren watch The Shawshank Redemption for the first time and she loved it. [We’re] bingeing new TV shows, [playing] card games such as Crazy 8’s, ping pong matches and playing pool.”

The North Carolina native said that the couple “don’t really annoy each other too much,” but noted that they’ve ultimately “learned to appreciate things that we maybe took for granted at times.”

Us confirmed in November 2018 that Lane was dating Bushnell, 30, following her May 2017 split from Ben Higgins, who she met on The Bachelor’s 20th season. Lane later proposed to Bushnell in June 2019 while visiting his family’s home in Oregon. The couple tied the knot four months later in a ceremony held in Nashville, which was attended by Bachelor Nation stars such as Amanda Stanton and Jen Saviano.

Speaking to Us on Monday, Lane dished on the possibility of their closer bond and time quarantining together leading to them conceiving their first child.

“I mean, I guess we could be [part of the corona baby boom in nine months],” the country artist admitted to Us. “We keep talking about how parents with young kids have their hands full during this time with schools being canceled. So we aren’t necessarily trying, but we’re enjoying practicing!”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

