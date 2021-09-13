Almost there! After having to move their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hannah Godwin revealed that she and Dylan Barbour have a new date that they’re looking forward to.

“[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We’ve been eyeing 2023 so we’ll see how it goes,” Godwin, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly during NY Fashion Week on Saturday, September 11.

The couple, who met and got engaged while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, have been focused on picking a venue that matches their dream vision.

“We’ve been kind of working on that a little bit,” Godwin explained. “I think that, like, [the] vibe that we’ve been saying from the very beginning, we’re still thinking of anything that feels outdoor, European-ish, but I don’t know where that’s going to be. But that’s the vibe at least we’re aiming towards.”

Although Godwin and Barbour, 27, first connected on television, the pair don’t have plans to broadcast their big day.

“For our wedding, we’d just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small,” the season 23 Bachelor contestant confirmed to Us. “I think it’ll be more enjoyable and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially. It’s going to be nice I think just to have everybody…like for it to be a memory for everybody and not just like us. We want to really enjoy it.”

As the duo get closer to tying the knot, the Alabama native detailed how excited they are getting for the next milestone in their relationship.

“We’re loving being engaged. We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it,” she added on Saturday.

Godwin, who recently showed off her renovated home with the California native, also gushed about the support she continues to receive from her fiancé.

“I’m trying to think how to put it in words but like I didn’t realize that like if you really truly care about somebody, it doesn’t feel like effort whenever you’re helping them out or supporting them,” she shared with Us.

For the twosome, being there for one another comes with ease because they “love doing it for each other.”

“We just are each other’s No. 1 biggest fan and it’s really cool. It’s really cool,” the Bachelor Nation alum said.

Godwin previously opened up about how moving in with Barbour improved their relationship since their 2019 engagement.

“Although we have a good balance in our relationship, you never know what type of roommate someone will be until you actually live with them for a long period of time,” she noted to Us in July 2020. “Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We’re also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper