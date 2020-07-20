Looking for their own paradise! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were forced to pause wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bachelor in Paradise couple are still making plans for their future.

“I’ve been back and forth from my L.A. spot and Dylan’s San Diego place for a while now! Getting to spend more time in San Diego has definitely made me realize how much I love it and getting to spend more time with Dylan makes me realize how much I love coffee in bed every morning,” the 25-year-old reality star gushed to Us Weekly while chatting about her partnership with RumHaven. “We are definitely on the hunt for a bigger San Diego place that we can both call home!”

Godwin and Barbour, 26, met and got engaged while filming season 6 of BiP during the summer of 2019.

“We actually just celebrated our one-year engagement anniversary,” she told Us. “We went for a cute picnic in Huntington Beach! We officially decided the way we want to celebrate anniversaries in the future is by experiences rather than gifts, total game-changer.”

Godwin added that the pair are stronger than after one year post-Paradise.

“Although we have a good balance in our relationship, you never know what type of roommate someone will be until you actually live with them for a long period of time,” she noted. “Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We’re also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!”

While the twosome started planning their nuptials earlier this year, they hit pause as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“Before the pandemic, we began looking into venues, dates, etc. But with the unknown state of everything, we’re putting things on pause and just enjoying being engaged,” she told Us. “I’ll say this, the West Coast definitely has our hearts so we are thinking somewhere in California as a spot to tie the knot!”

Godwin noted that Chris Harrison will score an invite to the wedding — and he won’t be the only member of Bachelor Nation there.

“[Chris] been a huge part in our relationship so he can definitely get an invite! I know he’s a busy guy so for officiating, we will have to see,” she said. “It depends how big the wedding is, our engagement party included some of our closer friends from Bachelor Nation so it wouldn’t surprise me if they got the invite! As for bridesmaids and groomsmen … stay tuned!”

For now, Godwin and Barbour are trying out drinks for their big day.

“Dylan and I have really been trying to step up our cocktail game lately and RumHaven has been our go-to for fun new recipes,” she said. “I love that it’s made with real coconut water and no artificial flavors or preservatives, but the best part is that their fresh-tasting cocktails are so easy to make and use ingredients that we already have at home. One of our favorite recipes is the Haven on Earth cocktail — just mix equal parts RumHaven, club soda and pineapple juice together over ice —and sip into paradise!”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe