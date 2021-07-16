Home sweet home! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour shared a glimpse at their gorgeous backyard after making some serious changes to their new house.

“I can’t believe I’m showing you guys our BACKYARD ahhhh! 🙌🏼 thank you so much @thebuildsters for making it come to life!” Godwin, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 15, alongside photos of the upgraded space.

Godwin and Barbour, 27, who met and got engaged while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, offered fans the chance to see the progress on the pair’s new home.

“RIP to our backyard 🤟🏼 we can’t wait to team up with @thebuildsters to build our dream outdoor oasis (open to changing the name club dylan lol),” Godwin captioned a post in March where she asked fans to vote on their favorite style for the area.

The season 23 Bachelor contestant previously shared her excitement about getting to move to San Diego with Barbour after getting engaged in 2019.

“So, we definitely have our eye on a certain place and we’re still kind of waiting to see if everything goes through, but if it does then hopefully in the next few weeks we’ll be having a home here in San Diego,” Godwin told Us Weekly in October 2020. “I’m so excited and I’m excited to have room for all of my shoes and my clothes.”

The Alabama native also gave an update on the couple’s wedding after the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in their plans.

“So, the wedding planning journey I put to a little bit of a pause just with COVID and everything,” the former beauty pageant contestant said at the time. “And we’re trying to wait to see what the state of the world is going to be in the next year or two. So, for now, I’m Pinterest boarding it and saving photos and we’re talking about it and getting excited about it. But I think that’ll just make it even more special when we’re able to actually have our big fun day.”

Despite having to postpone her big day, Godwin chose to look on the bright side.

“Even venue looking, everything’s been booked back, everything gets pushed back,” she noted. “So, it’s been a little interesting, but you know what? I really feel for all of the brides and everything who literally had a wedding date in mind and had to push it back. That just sucks. So, I’m glad we’re at least still in the fiancé phase and figuring everything out and hopefully, once we start planning then it’ll be exciting.”

The Bachelor Nation alum admitted that she didn’t mind staying engaged to Barbour for a little while longer, telling Us, “I think we are just loving being engaged and, I mean, we definitely want to make the next step and we’re ready, but I don’t think we’re rushing into it too much for now.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the reality TV stars’ new digs: