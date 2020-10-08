Hannah Godwin and her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, put their wedding prep on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic — but they’re enjoying the anticipation of planning the big day.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, about their wedding arrangements while promoting her RumHaven contest, where up to 10 fans can join her for a virtual group date during the Bachelorette premiere on Tuesday, October 13.

“So, the wedding planning journey I put to a little bit of a pause just with COVID and everything,” the former beauty pageant contestant said. “And we’re trying to wait to see what the state of the world is going to be in the next year or two. So, for now, I’m Pinterest boarding it and saving photos and we’re talking about it and getting excited about it. But I think that’ll just make it even more special when we’re able to actually have our big fun day.”

Godwin explained she’s grateful their wedding details weren’t finalized before the pandemic hit because she sympathizes with couples who had to rearrange their special day.

“Even venue looking, everything’s been booked back, everything gets pushed back,” she said. “So, it’s been a little interesting, but you know what? I really feel for all of the brides and everything who literally had a wedding date in mind and had to push it back. That just sucks. So, I’m glad we’re at least still in the fiancé phase and figuring everything out and hopefully, once we start planning then it’ll be exciting.”

The Alabama native added, “I think we are just loving being engaged and, I mean, we definitely want to make the next step and we’re ready, but I don’t think we’re rushing into it too much for now.”

Godwin met Barbour, 26, while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 6 during the summer of 2019. The couple got engaged during the show’s season finale. Godwin and the Vizer cofounder had to make their relationship work while she traveled between her place in Los Angeles and his home in San Diego. However, the twosome might have found a place in San Diego for them to both call home.

“So, we definitely have our eye on a certain place and we’re still kind of waiting to see if everything goes through, but if it does then hopefully in the next few weeks we’ll be having a home here in San Diego,” Godwin told Us. “I’m so excited and I’m excited to have room for all of my shoes and my clothes.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe