The perfect leading lady! Hannah Godwin is looking forward to watching Tayshia Adams on the Bachelorette because she’s in it for love — not for the cameras.

The Alabama native, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, how she feels about her Bachelor in Paradise costar, 30, stepping in as the Bachelorette on season 16.

“I think it’ll be a killer season,” Godwin said while promoting her RumHaven contest, where up to 10 fans can join her for a virtual group date during the Bachelorette premiere on Tuesday, October 13. “I know Tayshia, she really stands up for what she wants and I feel like she has a really good idea of what her heart actually wants and she’s not going to just do things because producers might tell her to or whatever. So, I think it’ll be good if she comes in.”

Godwin added that she thinks Adams will “crush it” while searching for The One to give her final rose.

Clare Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette in March, making history as the oldest female lead in the franchise. Production for the 39-year-old hairstylist’s season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, this summer. Us confirmed in August that Crawley had exited the show after finding love less than two weeks into filming, paving the way for Adams to step in as the lead.

Godwin told Us that she’s excited to witness two Bachelorettes in one season. “I feel like it’s going to be such a cool story line just because I feel like they’ve never really had that before,” she explained. “So as soon as I saw that might be a thing I was like, ‘Oh great, tuning in for sure. Like, super excited.'”

The former beauty pageant contestant admitted she doesn’t know how Crawley found love so fast on the show, but she admires her courage.

“I think if she knows in her heart who she wants, then who knows?” Godwin said. “I don’t know if they got a date and it worked out or what the deal is. But if that happens, then I respect Clare for following her heart and not just following what she has to do as the Bachelorette. I kind of love that she switched things up if she did.”

Godwin and Adams were one of two remaining finalists on season 23 of the Bachelor, where they competed for the affections of Colton Underwood. The pair later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where Godwin met Dylan Barbour. The couple became engaged on the show’s season finale.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe