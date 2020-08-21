Looking for love! Tayshia Adams, who has stepped in as the new Bachelorette for season 16, was spotted on set for the first time in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the stills, Adams, 29, is wearing a teal bikini and a white cover-up and visibly has on a microphone while chatting with a makeup artist on Friday, August 21.

The photos come less than a month after Us Weekly confirmed that the phlebotomist, who first appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, joined the series as a second lead. Clare Crawley, who was set to be the season 16 Bachelorette, chose to exit after less than two weeks of filming after falling in love with a suitor.

Season 16 was originally set to begin filming in March — when the original cast of suitors was revealed — but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new cast was revealed in May — a mixture of some original and some new men — 20 of them aged 30 or older.

Luckily, the age difference works for the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

“I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah [Brown],” Adams told Vulture in March 2019, before season 15 of The Bachelorette aired. “She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much. I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bulls—t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”

Adams was married to Joshua Bourelle for less than two years, and they finalized the divorce in April 2018. She then met John Paul Jones during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The two dated until calling it quits in October 2019.

The Bachelorette is set to debut on ABC Tuesdays this fall.