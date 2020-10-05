Cue the waterworks. Clare Crawley may have found love quickly on season 16 of The Bachelorette, but her journey was still filled with plenty of ups and downs.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres on ABC on October 13, the 39-year-old hairdresser is driven to tears as she faces challenges with some of her suitors. “You think all of these guys here are lying to me?” she asks in the clip, shared via Instagram on Monday, October 5, before the camera cuts to host Chris Harrison teasing an “historic” twist.

Earlier in the video, Crawley is all smiles as she cozies up to a handful of different contestants who are eager to prove they deserve her final rose. “I’ve been waiting way too long for these kisses,” she says to the camera in a confessional interview.

The California native, who previously appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor with Juan Pablo Galavis and on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise as well as Bachelor Winter Games, was announced as the Bachelorette in March. After Hollywood was forced to hit pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, Crawley’s search for The One was significantly delayed. Us Weekly confirmed in June that the ABC reality show was set to begin production in one quarantined location with “heavy-duty safety precautions” in place.

After only a few weeks of filming, Crawley’s season was already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet. In July, a source exclusively revealed that “producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants” to join the cast at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.

“When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production,” the insider said at the time.

Us later confirmed that the network brought in Tayshia Adams as a second lead after Crawley fell head over heels for one of her suitors and decided to quit the show early. “They were shocked by her choice,” a source said of the producers, who were left “scrambling” and “frantic” after Crawley’s exit.

Adams, 30, has not yet been featured in any of the recent Bachelorette trailers, despite her involvement in the upcoming season. During an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in September, Crawley hinted that fans will be in for a wild ride when her season finally debuts.

“It’s different in the best way possible,” she said.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.