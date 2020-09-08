Looking to the future. Clare Crawley opened up about her upcoming season of The Bachelorette during the Monday, September 7, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

“It’s different in the best way possible,” Crawley, 39, explained to host Chris Harrison during the interview, which she gave from her suite at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, before her season began filming in July. “I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before. But this is more of what I’m looking for — just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

The hairstylist also posted a quote to her Instagram Story on Monday. “Thank you to our exes who taught us what we won’t allow and what we deserve,” the quote read. “And on that note …” she added.

Crawley, who first appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor, noted that her mom is just as excited as she is about her journey.

“It’s insane to think [I could be engaged soon],” the reality star said. “My mom, before I left, I kept reminding her that I’m coming here, and every day that I saw her, at the window, she’s like, ‘Do you have a ring yet? Do you have a husband yet?'”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Bachelor in Paradise alum found love within two weeks of filming her season and decided to wrap up early. Production then brought in Tayshia Adams to replace her and called back the men that were vetted but hadn’t been chosen for her season.

During her interview with Harrison, 49, Crawley also thanked her ex, Galavis, 39, who she famously told off after he dumped her on the finale of his season in 2014.

“I know that sounds weird, but I want to thank him because if it wasn’t for him and if it wasn’t for this opportunity, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today on some level,” the former Bachelor Winter Games star shared. “It’s almost like carrying that brick around, that burden of something heavy and hateful that I just don’t have in me anymore, and I’m using it to build a house and using it for growth.”

The former soccer player, however, wasn’t as friendly. He reacted to the first promo for The Bachelorette — which featured flashbacks of Crawley on his season — on September 2.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” he tweeted at the time. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET.