It’s been six years, but it’s safe to say Juan Pablo Galavis still isn’t thrilled with how he was portrayed on season 18 of The Bachelor.

The 39-year-old former soccer player took to Twitter as ABC aired a condensed version of his season for the finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, September 7.

“Thanks, some people LIKE honesty, some people DON’T …” Juan Pablo replied to a social media user who called his edit on the show “evil.”

He went on to call out creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison: “In this SHOW @fleissmeister TOLD me to be MYSELF and then he didn’t like my HONESTY … @chrisbharrison DIDN’T like it either, got FRUSTRATED when he TRIED me to say WORDS I didn’t mean …”

In a second tweet, Juan Pablo added, “You either PLAY their GAME or are TRUE to yourself … Yeap, I decided to be TRUE to myself …”

Fans first met the single father, who shares daughter Camila with ex-girlfriend Carla Rodríguez, on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette in 2013. After he was eliminated, ABC named him the first Latino lead. In addition to fan-favorites Sharleen Joynt and Andi Dorfman quitting the season, Juan Pablo got backlash when he refused to tell winner Nikki Ferrell he loved her during the 2014 finale. While the twosome left the show as a couple, they split in October 2014. On Monday, Sharleen revealed via Instagram that she and Juan Pablo are actually on good terms.

“Would do 99 (million) things differently but my Night One dress ain’t one. 💃🏻,” she captioned a throwback pic. “Thank you @juanpagalavis for seeing me at a time when I felt my most invisible, for valuing honesty as much as I do, and for teaching me what mundo means. 😉”

Juan Pablo responded on Twitter, writing, “GRACIAS @sharleenjoynt you were GREAT and did GREAT all the WAY … Thanks for those KIND words and for HONORING my honesty the way you DID and do NOW …”

The former reality TV personality was also under fire during the season for his romance with Clare Crawley after he reportedly told the hairdresser, now 39, that he did not love her but loved “f—king” her. Their heated breakup is featured in a commercial for Clare’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” Juan Pablo tweeted earlier this month after the teaser dropped. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

Following his time as the Bachelor, Juan Pablo married Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos in 2017. She confirmed in March that they had split after two years of marriage.

Clare’s journey to find love, meanwhile, was seemingly successful as she opted to stop filming season 16 within the first two weeks of production because she found The One. ABC subsequently called Tayshia Adams in early August to pick up where Clare left off. The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.