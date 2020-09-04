Double shot at love! Rachel Lindsay is confident that both Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley can find love on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“The beauty of Tayshia [is] Tayshia has been married before. So Tayshia, like Clare, is not here to play any games,” the 35-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that ABC has yet to confirm that the 29-year-old phlebotomist took over for the 39-year-old hairdresser. “And if Tayshia is the next Bachelorette, for Tayshia to say yes, I think that she is going to take this so seriously. And so, if she does find her person at the end of this, it will be the real deal. It doesn’t matter that they might have been there for someone else.”

The former Bachelorette also noted how lucky the suitors are this season.

“I mean, Tayshia is a beautiful woman who’s smart, very energetic, engaging,” she said. “These guys got Clare, who’s, like, sexy, salutary and nows exactly what she wants. She’s smart woman. Then you get Tayshia. The men are winning in this situation. You know what I mean? Like, you get to choose. ‘Oh, it didn’t work with this one. Let me try with this one.’”

Us confirmed last month that the network called Adams to take over for Crawley after she found love within the first two weeks of production.

“All it takes is a connection,” Bryan Abasolo added during his joint interview with Lindsay.

Both Abasolo, 40, and Lindsay, who got engaged on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette, noted to Us that they miss the traditional Bachelor endings, but understand why leads continue to mix it up.

“When I was on my season, I pointed to Andi Dorfman’s season. And I said, ‘Andi did not have to have two men propose to her, so I know that that’s possible and I refuse to have two people propose to me.’ And they honored that,” Lindsay explained. “So, I think there’s power and pointing to, ‘Well, this person did this and this person didn’t say [this] for their whole season. And this person jumped a fence and this person, you know, like, chose the fifth person.’ … Something new pops up every season. So, I think that he will have the power to do that. But I think fans want to see — I personally want to see a traditional ending. I want to see a love story. I want to see it work out. I want to see them thrive outside of the bubble because otherwise, we might as well be watching another dating show. I think that’s what makes The Bachelor so special is the ending, is that story.”

Abasolo agreed, “Yeah, and just the relationships developing throughout with multiple people and, like, who’s gonna win the heart at the end of the day?”

The couple, for their part, wed in August 2019. They recently celebrated their first anniversary in Aruba.

“We wanted to choose a spot [that] not only provided the safety precautions that we wanted, but the same time relaxing and romantic,” Abasolo gushed. “I mean, we had so many amazing dinners — five, six, seven, eight, course dinners, right there on the water. You know, we did stuff that we usually don’t get a chance to do — walk on the beach, take our shoes off, just walk in the sand at night. I mean, it was just really, really romantic. And that was one of the perks of it.”

Lindsay quipped, “They call it One Happy Island. And I was, like, joking that I feel like I’m optimistic now that I have left!”