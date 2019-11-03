‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Reconciles With Estranged Wife Laura Kaeppeler

Together again. Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has reconciled with his estranged wife, Laura Kaeppeler.

The TV executive, 55, took to Twitter to announce the news on Sunday, November 3.

“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage,” he wrote. “Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!”

Kaeppeler, 31, joined Twitter to release a statement of her own later that day.

“Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior,” she wrote. “This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret.”

She added, “[We] are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time.”

The couple’s reconciliation comes after months of turmoil and legal back-and-forth between the producer and the beauty queen. Kaeppeler, who is pregnant with the pair’s second child, accused Fleiss of attacking her and demanding that she get an abortion at their home in Kauai, Hawaii, in July.

“While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child,” she said in court documents obtained by The Blast. “Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child.”

She continued, “He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

Fleiss, meanwhile, denied the allegations and claimed that Kaeppeler told him she was on birth control and “did not want to have another child as Laura had issues with emotional stability and had a difficult time caring for [their son] Ben when he was a baby.”

The producer filed for divorce and the couple’s divorce settlement was reportedly finalized in late July. The settlement allowed for both parties to receive joint custody of Benjamin, 4, and Kaeppeler was set to receive $10 million as part of the deal.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros., the production company behind The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, told Us at the time, “We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

Kaeppler addressed her earlier claims against Fleiss in her Twitter statement on Sunday, writing “I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me. That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family.”

The couple tied the knot in April 2014 in a wedding officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison. Fleiss was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Alexandra Vorbeck, from 1988 to 2012.