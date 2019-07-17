Just after Laura Fleiss accused husband Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, of attacking her and demanding that she get an abortion, Mike filed accusations of his own. The back-and-forth comes days after Mike filed for divorce from the pregnant Miss America 2012 winner.

In documents filed on Tuesday, July 16, Laura, 31, described the alleged incident at the couple’s Hawaii home on July 4, according to The Blast.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion,” she wrote. “Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’”

The former pageant queen, who said she is about 10 weeks pregnant, continued: “While Mike has frequently been verbally abusive towards me during our marriage, in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child. Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child.”

“He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family,” she wrote. “Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

At a hearing, Laura’s lawyers presented photos allegedly showing the attack and Laura’s injuries, per The Blast.

In the wake of Laura’s accusation, Mike filed documents claiming she’s the one who did the attacking and that she disappeared with their son after the incident, according to The Blast. He also claimed that she told him she was on birth control and that he “did not want to have another child as Laura had issues with emotional stability and had a difficult time caring for Ben when he was a baby.”

Mike filed for divorce from Laura in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple was married in an April 2014 wedding officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison, and they welcomed son Benjamin in May 2015. Mike was previously married to Alexandra Vorbeck for 24 years.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. released the following statement to Us Weekly: “We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!