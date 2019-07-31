



Reaching an agreement. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his estranged wife, Laura Kaeppeler, have finalized the details of their divorce settlement.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, July 30, that Kaeppeler, 31, dropped the assault accusations she made against Fleiss, 55, after he filed for divorce on July 10. The settlement, according to the news outlet, would allow both parties to receive joint custody of their 4-year-old son, Benjamin. Kaeppeler would also receive $10 million as part of the deal.

Kaeppeler previously alleged that the California native assaulted her and requested she terminate the pregnancy of their second child. The former beauty queen — who is 11 weeks pregnant — obtained a temporary restraining order against Fleiss and a court date was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 6.

The Bachelor producer denied Kaeppeler’s allegations at the time, and made accusations of his own against his spouse. According to a report from The Blast, Fleiss claimed in legal documents that his wife informed him that she was using birth control. Fleiss additionally claimed that he “did not want to have another child as Laura had issues with emotional stability and had a difficult time caring for Ben when he was a baby.”

Fleiss and Kaeppeler wed in a 2014 ceremony held in Malibu. Their nuptials were officiated by the writer’s friend and colleague, Chris Harrison.

Harrison, who hosts The Bachelor and its subsequent spinoff shows, broke his silence on Fleiss’ legal drama earlier this month, noting it’s a “very personal, private matter,” to girlfriend Lauren Zima on her “Bachelor Party” podcast.

