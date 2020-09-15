Tears, drama and roses, oh, my! Clare Crawley doesn’t hold anything back in the new Bachelorette promo, which shows the leading lady falling for at least one contestant.

“Drama this soon is a little bit crazy,” the hairstylist, 39, said in the teaser released on Monday, September 14, during the season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

At one point during the clip, Crawley says, “I’m so falling in love with you” before telling another man to “get out of here!”

The Bachelorette promo also revealed one suitor breaking down in tears, Crawley crying and a contestant getting kissed while wearing a blindfold.

ABC teased that fans need “top-secret Clare-ance” before finding out exactly what will unfold this season.

Host Chris Harrison appeared to be thrown for a loop by Crawley’s choices this season. “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” Harrison, 49, told the California native before the clip’s end.

Ahead of the show’s October premiere, Crawley opened up about her season, which was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s different in the best way possible,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Harrison during an appearance on the September 7, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Bachelor Winter Games alum found love two weeks into filming her season, which started shooting in July, and decided to leave the show early.

ABC then brought in Tayshia Adams to replace Crawley for the second half of the season and called back men that were initially vetted for the season but weren’t chosen.

Since the switch-up happened, the network hasn’t publicly commented on having two different leads in one season. In fact, in all of the promos to date, only Crawley has been featured.

Earlier in the month, the first footage from season 16 was released, showing Keke Palmer singing Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” as moments from Crawley’s first night as the Bachelorette were shown.

In addition to a flashback clip of her explosive final conversation with Juan Pablo Galavis during The Bachelor in 2013, she was shown making out with former NFL star Dale Moss.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET.