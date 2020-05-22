There’s no doubt that Bachelor in Paradise is hot — but apparently it’s nearly too hot to handle. On Thursday, May 21, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour revealed two funny wardrobe mishaps you definitely missed during the season 6 finale.

The Alabama native took to her Instagram Story while lounging on the couch with her fiancé. “He randomly decided to put this on,” she said, turning the camera to reveal that he was watching their on-screen engagement, which aired in September of 2019.

“I did have to change my shirt after this because I quite literally turned a navy shirt black,” revealed the 25-year-old while watching himself down on one knee.

“He had two of the same shirt because it was so hot,” Godwin added.

That’s not the only thing about the proposal that annoyed the couple. It turns out that Godwin wasn’t too pleased by the way her blue and white floral midi dress looked on-screen.

While zooming in on her backside on her Instagram Story, she wrote a text overlay that read, “FASHION POLICE MOMENT. “

As the model watched, she said, “Obviously this was very special, but my outfit — I felt like my butt looked flat when I watched it and I was like eek!”

“The little microphone was right here,” she continued, pointing to the back of the dress. “So it didn’t give me any shape.”

But Barbor was quick to discredit her comment. “Believe me, she had anything but a flat butt,” he chimed.

Besides the minor fashion mishaps, the proposal was perfect. Barbour got down on one knee with a two and a half carat diamond Neil Lane ring featuring a halo of 20 round diamonds and 62 round diamonds in the band. Casual!

The couple hasn’t revealed an official wedding date just yet. For now, they’re getting to know each other even more as they quarantine together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s rare in our hectic lives to have so much of time together, so it’s nice to focus on each other right now,” Godwin told Us Weekly in March. Barbour added, “This time has shown me that we’re excited to take the next step and that we need a puppy!”

